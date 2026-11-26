Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q3 2027 results after the market closes on Thursday, December 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.34 per share and revenue of $935.26 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q3 2027 earnings summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, December 3, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $927.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.38 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 29.34%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect Veeva Systems to post $6.70 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7.47 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Veeva Systems Trading Down 0.5%

VEEV opened at $272.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.89. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $148.05 and a 1 year high of $325.99. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $293.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Daniel Rizzo sold 4,841 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.51, for a total transaction of $1,338,584.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,449.15. This represents a 38.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 5,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total transaction of $1,557,944.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 4,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,843.60. This represents a 55.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,789 shares of company stock valued at $3,092,309. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Veeva Systems from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $305.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $316.79.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Veeva Systems

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc. develops cloud-based software, data and consulting services for the life sciences industry. Its customers include pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, medical device makers and contract research organizations. The company's products support commercial operations as well as clinical, regulatory, quality and safety activities. Its offerings include Veeva Vault applications for managing documents and business processes, customer relationship management software, and data and analytics services.

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