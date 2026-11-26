Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q3 2027 results after the market closes on Thursday, December 3rd. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $224.48 million for the quarter. Zumiez has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.100 EPS. Individuals may visit the company's upcoming Q3 2027 earnings results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, December 3, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). Zumiez had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $208.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Zumiez's quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Zumiez to post $0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0.85 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Zumiez alerts: Sign Up

Zumiez Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $13.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.24 million, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.04. Zumiez has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $31.70. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $14.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Adam Ellis purchased 10,000 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.40 per share, with a total value of $134,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 83,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,097.60. This trade represents a 13.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 24.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Zumiez from a "sell (d)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Zumiez from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zumiez presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Research Report on ZUMZ

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez is a specialty retailer focused on apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment associated with action sports and youth culture. Its merchandise includes products for skateboarding, snowboarding, surfing and other board sports, as well as casual clothing and accessories. The company sells products through physical stores and e-commerce websites. Its retail operations serve customers in North America, Europe and Australia, with stores operating under names including Zumiez and Blue Tomato.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Zumiez, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Zumiez wasn't on the list.

While Zumiez currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO The AI wave will soon hit public markets with Anthropic and OpenAI set to go public later this year. However, you don't have to wait to invest. This report shows seven AI stocks that you can buy today while the big model providers get ready to go public. Get This Free Report