Upstart (UPST) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Upstart to post earnings of $0.38 per share and revenue of $299.6930 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $296.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.54 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 5.13%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect Upstart to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Upstart Trading Down 0.1%

UPST traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.08. 673,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,928,887. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $28.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.16. Upstart has a 1-year low of $23.97 and a 1-year high of $87.30.

Upstart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Upstart from a "buy" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market underperform" rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a research note on Friday, February 13th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Upstart from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $48.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UPST

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 7,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $238,342.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 276,688 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,261,903.68. This represents a 2.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,481 shares of company stock worth $282,201. Corporate insiders own 16.67% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPST. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Upstart by 749.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 501 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Upstart by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 771 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Upstart by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,372 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Upstart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud-based lending marketplace that leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to assess borrower creditworthiness. The company partners with banks and credit unions, providing its proprietary AI models and underwriting platform to facilitate consumer credit products. By focusing on non‐traditional data points—such as education, employment history and other real‐time indicators—Upstart seeks to improve approval rates and lower loss rates compared with conventional credit scoring methods.

Upstart's core offering centers on unsecured personal loans, which borrowers can use for purposes such as debt consolidation, home improvements or major purchases.

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