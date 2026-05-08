Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Citizens Jmp downgraded the stock from a mkt outperform rating to a market perform rating. The stock had previously closed at $10.61, but opened at $7.65. Upwork shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 6,517,341 shares changing hands.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Upwork from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Upwork from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup cut shares of Upwork from a "neutral" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Upwork from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $17.80.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Upwork news, insider Dave Bottoms sold 17,013 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $234,779.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 15,994 shares in the company, valued at $220,717.20. This trade represents a 51.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Erica Gessert sold 26,292 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $362,829.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 298,386 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,117,726.80. The trade was a 8.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 235,186 shares of company stock valued at $3,156,199 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company's stock.

Upwork News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Upwork this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. Accredited Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Upwork by 5,280.0% in the third quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Upwork by 998.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 594.4% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 2,405.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,754 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 379.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company's 50-day moving average price is $11.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.02.

Upwork announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 18% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc operates a leading online talent marketplace that connects businesses with independent professionals worldwide. Through its digital platform, the company enables clients across industries—including technology, marketing, creative services and customer support—to source, hire and manage freelance talent on demand. Key features of the Upwork platform include streamlined job posting, proposal evaluation, time-tracking tools, invoicing and secure payment processing, all designed to simplify collaboration between clients and remote workers.

The company traces its roots to the merger of two pioneering freelance marketplaces, Elance (founded in 1998) and oDesk (founded in 2003), which combined in 2015 to form a unified entity.

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