Free Trial
→ SpaceX IPO Confirmed: Claim Your Stake Today (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Stock Price Up 8.3% - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Uranium Energy logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Uranium Energy shares jumped about 8.3% intraday to roughly $15.31 from a prior close of $14.13, on volume of ~2.73M shares which was ~73% below the average session volume.
  • Analyst sentiment is broadly positive with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.66, while individual targets range up to $26.75 (HC Wainwright).
  • Large institutions have been increasing positions—Price T. Rowe and Vanguard notably added tens of millions of shares—resulting in 62.28% institutional ownership; the company reported Q1 EPS of ($0.03) (in line) and revenue of $20.2M, beating estimates.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC - Get Free Report)'s stock price shot up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.04 and last traded at $15.3090. 2,728,014 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 10,192,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UEC. Roth Mkm set a $17.00 price objective on Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $26.50 to $26.75 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $17.66.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Stock Up 3.5%

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.24 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.41 and a 200-day moving average of $14.18.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.85 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uranium Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 66,352,123 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $774,995,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013,279 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,247,813 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $551,854,000 after purchasing an additional 11,521,597 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Uranium Energy by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,599,686 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $354,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,683 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Uranium Energy by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,046,686 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $156,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,665,665 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $229,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969,046 shares during the period. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp. is a uranium mining and exploration company focused on the development and production of uranium through in-situ recovery (ISR) methods. The company's core activities include operating ISR projects, advancing exploration properties, and engaging in joint ventures to secure uranium supply for nuclear power generation. Uranium Energy's approach emphasizes environmentally conscious extraction techniques that minimize land disturbance and water usage compared with conventional mining.

The company's primary producing asset is the Hobson ISR facility in South Texas, which commenced production to supply uranium concentrate to nuclear utilities.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Uranium Energy Right Now?

Before you consider Uranium Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Uranium Energy wasn't on the list.

While Uranium Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now Cover
Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now

Learn the basics of options trading and how to use them to boost returns and manage risk with this free report from MarketBeat. Click the link below to get your free copy.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
By Sam Quirke | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
A personal warning from Martin Weiss (Please read)
A personal warning from Martin Weiss (Please read)
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
3 Dividend Aristocrats Whose Yields Can Help Combat Inflation
3 Dividend Aristocrats Whose Yields Can Help Combat Inflation
By Chris Markoch | April 9, 2026
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
By Chris Markoch | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
One coin wired into Elon's vision
One coin wired into Elon's vision
From Crypto 101 Media (Ad)
Delta Air Lines Gains Altitude: Higher Highs Are Coming 
Delta Air Lines Gains Altitude: Higher Highs Are Coming 
By Thomas Hughes | April 9, 2026
3 Different Fintech Giants: Turnaround, Stability, or Risky Bet?
3 Different Fintech Giants: Turnaround, Stability, or Risky Bet?
By Peter Frank | April 12, 2026

Recent Videos

Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here‘s What to Buy Right Now
Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here's What to Buy Right Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Rally, Stock Picks & Live Analysis
Tech Rally, Stock Picks & Live Analysis
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Red Flag Warning: 4 Stocks Showing Cracks As Earnings Season Kicks Off
Red Flag Warning: 4 Stocks Showing Cracks As Earnings Season Kicks Off
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines