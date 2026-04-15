Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Stock Price Up 8.3% - Should You Buy?

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC - Get Free Report)'s stock price shot up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.04 and last traded at $15.3090. 2,728,014 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 10,192,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.13.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UEC. Roth Mkm set a $17.00 price objective on Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $26.50 to $26.75 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $17.66.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Stock Up 3.5%

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.24 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.41 and a 200-day moving average of $14.18.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.85 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uranium Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 66,352,123 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $774,995,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013,279 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,247,813 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $551,854,000 after purchasing an additional 11,521,597 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Uranium Energy by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,599,686 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $354,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,683 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Uranium Energy by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,046,686 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $156,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,665,665 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $229,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969,046 shares during the period. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp. is a uranium mining and exploration company focused on the development and production of uranium through in-situ recovery (ISR) methods. The company's core activities include operating ISR projects, advancing exploration properties, and engaging in joint ventures to secure uranium supply for nuclear power generation. Uranium Energy's approach emphasizes environmentally conscious extraction techniques that minimize land disturbance and water usage compared with conventional mining.

The company's primary producing asset is the Hobson ISR facility in South Texas, which commenced production to supply uranium concentrate to nuclear utilities.

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