Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Trading Up 7% - What's Next?

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC - Get Free Report) shares shot up 7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.46 and last traded at $15.0270. 2,756,598 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 10,056,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.05.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on UEC shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Uranium Energy from $26.50 to $26.75 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Roth Mkm set a $17.00 price objective on Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Uranium Energy from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Uranium Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $17.66.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Trading Up 6.8%

The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company's 50-day moving average is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.26.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 million. Research analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uranium Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 30,514 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 28,949 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 27,820 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Uranium Energy by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp. is a uranium mining and exploration company focused on the development and production of uranium through in-situ recovery (ISR) methods. The company's core activities include operating ISR projects, advancing exploration properties, and engaging in joint ventures to secure uranium supply for nuclear power generation. Uranium Energy's approach emphasizes environmentally conscious extraction techniques that minimize land disturbance and water usage compared with conventional mining.

The company's primary producing asset is the Hobson ISR facility in South Texas, which commenced production to supply uranium concentrate to nuclear utilities.

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