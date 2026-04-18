Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Saturday.

UROY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Uranium Royalty from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James Financial restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Uranium Royalty in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $4.50.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Uranium Royalty

Uranium Royalty Price Performance

NASDAQ UROY opened at $3.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $531.72 million, a P/E ratio of 181.59 and a beta of 1.50. The stock's 50-day moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average is $3.97. Uranium Royalty has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $5.52.

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.25 million during the quarter. Uranium Royalty had a return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 7.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that Uranium Royalty will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Uranium Royalty

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Royalty in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Uranium Royalty in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Baron Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Royalty in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Royalty in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Financial Security Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Uranium Royalty in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 24.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uranium Royalty

Uranium Royalty Corp. is a Vancouver-based mineral rights acquisition, royalty and streaming company focused exclusively on the uranium sector. Established in early 2021 and listed on the NASDAQ under the symbol UROY, the company seeks to provide investors with leveraged exposure to uranium prices without direct mining risk. Rather than owning or operating mines, Uranium Royalty acquires long-term royalties and streams on both production and development-stage uranium projects worldwide.

The company’s diversified portfolio encompasses royalty interests across multiple jurisdictions, including Canada, the United States, South America, Central Asia and Australia.

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