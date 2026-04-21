Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) Raised to "Outperform" at Raymond James Financial

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James Financial from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Uranium Royalty from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Uranium Royalty from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $4.50.

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Uranium Royalty Price Performance

NASDAQ UROY opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.96. Uranium Royalty has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $5.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.09 and a beta of 1.50.

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Uranium Royalty had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $12.25 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uranium Royalty will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UROY. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in Uranium Royalty by 828.7% during the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 4,447,408 shares of the company's stock worth $15,744,000 after buying an additional 3,968,521 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in Uranium Royalty by 120.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,237,441 shares of the company's stock worth $9,621,000 after buying an additional 1,224,465 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Royalty during the 4th quarter worth about $4,001,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Uranium Royalty by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,892,680 shares of the company's stock worth $13,780,000 after buying an additional 745,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in Uranium Royalty by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,480,151 shares of the company's stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 474,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.19% of the company's stock.

Uranium Royalty Company Profile

Uranium Royalty Corp. is a Vancouver-based mineral rights acquisition, royalty and streaming company focused exclusively on the uranium sector. Established in early 2021 and listed on the NASDAQ under the symbol UROY, the company seeks to provide investors with leveraged exposure to uranium prices without direct mining risk. Rather than owning or operating mines, Uranium Royalty acquires long-term royalties and streams on both production and development-stage uranium projects worldwide.

The company’s diversified portfolio encompasses royalty interests across multiple jurisdictions, including Canada, the United States, South America, Central Asia and Australia.

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