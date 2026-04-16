Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) Shares Gap Up - What's Next?

Shares of Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.92, but opened at $4.15. Uranium Royalty shares last traded at $3.8550, with a volume of 1,057,584 shares traded.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Uranium Royalty from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Uranium Royalty from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Uranium Royalty in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UROY

Uranium Royalty Trading Down 2.7%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.98. The stock has a market cap of $558.82 million, a PE ratio of 190.85 and a beta of 1.50.

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Uranium Royalty had a return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 7.70%.The firm had revenue of $12.25 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Uranium Royalty Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Uranium Royalty

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Uranium Royalty by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 33,242 shares of the company's stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its holdings in Uranium Royalty by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 2,450,607 shares of the company's stock worth $10,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Uranium Royalty by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 132,590 shares of the company's stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Uranium Royalty by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,522 shares of the company's stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 10,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Uranium Royalty during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.19% of the company's stock.

Uranium Royalty Company Profile

Uranium Royalty Corp. is a Vancouver-based mineral rights acquisition, royalty and streaming company focused exclusively on the uranium sector. Established in early 2021 and listed on the NASDAQ under the symbol UROY, the company seeks to provide investors with leveraged exposure to uranium prices without direct mining risk. Rather than owning or operating mines, Uranium Royalty acquires long-term royalties and streams on both production and development-stage uranium projects worldwide.

The company’s diversified portfolio encompasses royalty interests across multiple jurisdictions, including Canada, the United States, South America, Central Asia and Australia.

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