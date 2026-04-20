Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.1250.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on URGN. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Friday, April 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Urogen Pharma news, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 7,373 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $145,174.37. Following the transaction, the insider owned 144,985 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,854,754.65. This trade represents a 4.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 7,479 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $147,261.51. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 51,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,608.94. The trade was a 12.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urogen Pharma

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of URGN. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Urogen Pharma by 491.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Urogen Pharma by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,275 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Urogen Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Urogen Pharma by 1,594.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,321 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Urogen Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company's stock.

Urogen Pharma Price Performance

URGN stock opened at $22.54 on Monday. Urogen Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $19.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.43.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $37.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.92 million. Equities analysts forecast that Urogen Pharma will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Urogen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for uro-oncology and uro-genital diseases. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Ra'anana, Israel, with offices in New York, UroGen applies its proprietary RTGel® reverse thermal gel delivery platform to create sustained-release formulations designed for in-office use by urologists.

The company's lead product, Jelmyto® (mitomycin gel), received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval in 2020 for the treatment of adults with low-grade upper tract urothelial cancer.

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