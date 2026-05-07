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Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Oppenheimer Analyst Says

Written by MarketBeat
May 7, 2026
Urogen Pharma logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Oppenheimer raised its target on Urogen Pharma from $34 to $40 and kept an "outperform" rating, implying roughly a 52.38% upside from the prior close.
  • Analysts' consensus is a Moderate Buy with a $35.25 average target, based on 1 Strong Buy, 6 Buy, 1 Hold and 1 Sell ratings.
  • Urogen slightly beat last quarter's estimates (EPS -$0.47 vs. -$0.48; revenue $50.96M vs. $44.83M), the stock trades near $26.25 with a 52-week range of $3.42–$30.00, and about 91.29% of shares are held by institutions including large new stakes (e.g., Paradigm Biocapital ~ $84.1M).
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Urogen Pharma.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Oppenheimer's price target indicates a potential upside of 52.38% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on URGN. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Urogen Pharma to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. D. Boral Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $35.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Urogen Pharma

Urogen Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ URGN opened at $26.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.50. Urogen Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $50.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.83 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Urogen Pharma will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Urogen Pharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URGN. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Urogen Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,111,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Urogen Pharma during the second quarter valued at $29,934,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $26,350,000. MPM Bioimpact LLC lifted its stake in Urogen Pharma by 597.3% in the 4th quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 941,378 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,047,000 after buying an additional 806,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new stake in Urogen Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,311,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urogen Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UroGen Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for uro-oncology and uro-genital diseases. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Ra'anana, Israel, with offices in New York, UroGen applies its proprietary RTGel® reverse thermal gel delivery platform to create sustained-release formulations designed for in-office use by urologists.

The company's lead product, Jelmyto® (mitomycin gel), received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval in 2020 for the treatment of adults with low-grade upper tract urothelial cancer.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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