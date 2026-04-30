US Capital Advisors Has Strong Forecast for CQP Q1 Earnings

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP - Free Report) - Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners in a report released on Monday, April 27th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.03. The consensus estimate for Cheniere Energy Partners' current full-year earnings is $4.13 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners' Q2 2026 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

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Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 27.76% and a negative return on equity of 1,446.48%. Cheniere Energy Partners's revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $60.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CQP

Cheniere Energy Partners Price Performance

CQP opened at $65.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.53. Cheniere Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $49.53 and a twelve month high of $70.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheniere Energy Partners

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 180.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 476 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 68.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 505 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Cheniere Energy Partners's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.96%.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. NYSE: CQP is a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure in the United States. The partnership's business centers on the development, ownership and operation of LNG facilities and associated pipeline assets that enable the liquefaction, storage and delivery of natural gas for export and domestic use. CQP's assets are focused on large-scale midstream energy infrastructure intended to serve global natural gas markets.

The company's core activities include LNG liquefaction and storage, terminal services, and pipeline transportation.

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