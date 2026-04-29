US Capital Advisors Issues Negative Outlook for CQP Earnings

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP - Free Report) - Research analysts at US Capital Advisors lowered their Q4 2026 EPS estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners in a report released on Monday, April 27th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.06. The consensus estimate for Cheniere Energy Partners' current full-year earnings is $4.13 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners' Q1 2027 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

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Several other brokerages have also commented on CQP. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $60.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CQP

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of CQP stock opened at $64.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $49.53 and a 52 week high of $70.64. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $63.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.48.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 27.76% and a negative return on equity of 1,446.48%. The business's revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS.

Cheniere Energy Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Cheniere Energy Partners's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheniere Energy Partners

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,338,942 shares of the company's stock worth $499,447,000 after purchasing an additional 336,946 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.5% during the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,784,925 shares of the company's stock valued at $149,885,000 after acquiring an additional 68,599 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,092,866 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,446,000 after acquiring an additional 298,566 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 3.0% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,046,437 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,319,000 after acquiring an additional 30,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 611,873 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,723,000 after acquiring an additional 118,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.55% of the company's stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. NYSE: CQP is a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure in the United States. The partnership's business centers on the development, ownership and operation of LNG facilities and associated pipeline assets that enable the liquefaction, storage and delivery of natural gas for export and domestic use. CQP's assets are focused on large-scale midstream energy infrastructure intended to serve global natural gas markets.

The company's core activities include LNG liquefaction and storage, terminal services, and pipeline transportation.

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