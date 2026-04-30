US Capital Advisors Predicts Reduced Earnings for Enbridge

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB - Free Report) NYSE: ENB - Analysts at US Capital Advisors decreased their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Enbridge in a research note issued on Monday, April 27th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Enbridge's current full-year earnings is $3.51 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enbridge's Q3 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

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Enbridge (TSE:ENB - Get Free Report) NYSE: ENB last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$17.18 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 12.34%.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ENB. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Enbridge from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and raised their target price for the company from C$71.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Enbridge from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and raised their target price for the company from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$68.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$72.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$72.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$73.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enbridge

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB opened at C$73.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$73.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$68.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$159.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.79. Enbridge has a 52-week low of C$59.68 and a 52-week high of C$77.18.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge's previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. Enbridge's payout ratio is 117.08%.

Enbridge Company Profile

At Enbridge, we safely connect millions of people to the energy they rely on every day, fueling quality of life through our North American natural gas, oil and renewable power networks and our growing European offshore wind portfolio. We're investing in modern energy delivery infrastructure to sustain access to secure, affordable energy and building on more than a century of operating conventional energy infrastructure and two decades of experience in renewable power. We're advancing new technologies including hydrogen, renewable natural gas, and carbon capture and storage.

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