US Capital Advisors Weighs in on Energy Transfer Q1 Earnings

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET - Free Report) - Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors lifted their Q1 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Energy Transfer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 27th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Energy Transfer's current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Energy Transfer's Q3 2027 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

Get Energy Transfer alerts: Sign Up

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ET. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Stock Up 1.9%

ET stock opened at $19.42 on Wednesday. Energy Transfer has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.85. The business's 50 day moving average price is $18.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $66.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Transfer

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 359.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 193,817 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 151,657 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,466,059 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $110,958,000 after acquiring an additional 363,623 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 2,927,436 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $50,235,000 after acquiring an additional 144,037 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 150.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 105,003 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 63,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 5,351,145 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $91,826,000 after buying an additional 136,507 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.3375 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer's previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%. Energy Transfer's payout ratio is currently 110.74%.

More Energy Transfer News

Here are the key news stories impacting Energy Transfer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Energy Transfer announced a higher quarterly cash distribution of $0.3375 per common unit (annualized $1.35; ~7.1% yield). The ex-dividend date is May 8 and payment is scheduled for May 20 — the raise and high yield reinforce income appeal for dividend-oriented investors. Energy Transfer Announces Increase in Quarterly Cash Distribution

Energy Transfer announced a higher quarterly cash distribution of $0.3375 per common unit (annualized $1.35; ~7.1% yield). The ex-dividend date is May 8 and payment is scheduled for May 20 — the raise and high yield reinforce income appeal for dividend-oriented investors. Positive Sentiment: US Capital Advisors (analyst J. Carreker) modestly raised EPS forecasts across 2027 quarters and bumped FY2028 to $1.31 (from $1.29), with Q1/Q3/Q4 2027 estimates also nudged higher. These upgrades signal slightly stronger near-term earnings visibility and reduce downside forecast risk. MarketBeat – ET analyst updates

US Capital Advisors (analyst J. Carreker) modestly raised EPS forecasts across 2027 quarters and bumped FY2028 to $1.31 (from $1.29), with Q1/Q3/Q4 2027 estimates also nudged higher. These upgrades signal slightly stronger near-term earnings visibility and reduce downside forecast risk. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage and search interest in ET have ticked up, driving attention from retail and institutional readers — coverage includes Zacks/Yahoo summaries and a valuation review that revisit ET’s yield, recent returns and relative valuation. Increased attention can amplify moves but doesn’t by itself change fundamentals. Investors Heavily Search Energy Transfer

Media coverage and search interest in ET have ticked up, driving attention from retail and institutional readers — coverage includes Zacks/Yahoo summaries and a valuation review that revisit ET’s yield, recent returns and relative valuation. Increased attention can amplify moves but doesn’t by itself change fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Longer-term commentary (e.g., The Motley Fool) and valuation pieces examine ET’s multi-year case for income investors and whether recent total-return performance justifies current pricing; useful for thematic/positioning decisions but not immediate drivers. Energy Transfer in 10 Years — The Long-Term Bull Case

Longer-term commentary (e.g., The Motley Fool) and valuation pieces examine ET’s multi-year case for income investors and whether recent total-return performance justifies current pricing; useful for thematic/positioning decisions but not immediate drivers. Negative Sentiment: Despite upgrades, US Capital Advisors’ FY2028 forecast (~$1.31) remains below the broader consensus cited around $1.50 — that gulf suggests analyst optimism is incremental and consensus upside may be limited until larger revisions or stronger fundamentals materialize. MarketBeat – ET analyst updates

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer NYSE: ET is a Dallas-based midstream energy company that develops and operates infrastructure for the transportation, storage and processing of hydrocarbons. The company's operations focus on moving and storing natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined products through an integrated network of pipelines, terminals, storage facilities and processing plants. Energy Transfer provides core midstream services such as gathering, compression, fractionation, processing, and bulk transportation to support production and downstream supply chains.

Its asset base spans an extensive network across the United States, connecting producing regions, processing centers, petrochemical hubs and coastal and inland markets.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Energy Transfer, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Energy Transfer wasn't on the list.

While Energy Transfer currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here