U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.50.

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Several equities analysts have commented on USPH shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised U.S. Physical Therapy to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $113.00 to $98.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

View Our Latest Research Report on USPH

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard Binstein sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $244,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,867 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,030,141.88. This trade represents a 10.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 662 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $52,205.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 30,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,371,951.08. This represents a 2.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Physical Therapy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USPH. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the third quarter worth about $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 68.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 471 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 207.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 516 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the third quarter worth about $52,000.

U.S. Physical Therapy Trading Up 0.5%

U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $62.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $947.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.56, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21. U.S. Physical Therapy has a one year low of $58.19 and a one year high of $93.50. The company's fifty day moving average price is $71.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.07.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $198.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.94 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 4.36%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. U.S. Physical Therapy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 368.00%.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc NYSE: USPH is a leading owner and operator of outpatient physical therapy clinics across the United States. The company delivers rehabilitative care to patients recovering from orthopedic injuries, neurological disorders and chronic conditions. Its core services include one-on-one physical therapy sessions, aquatic therapy, occupational therapy, massage therapy and sports medicine programs designed to restore mobility and enhance quality of life.

In addition to traditional rehabilitation services, U.S.

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