U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH - Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Barrington Research from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Barrington Research's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 47.42% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on USPH. Zacks Research lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citizens Jmp cut their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $113.00 to $98.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised U.S. Physical Therapy to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $97.50.

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U.S. Physical Therapy Trading Up 2.7%

NYSE:USPH opened at $61.05 on Wednesday. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12-month low of $58.19 and a 12-month high of $93.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $74.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.90. The firm has a market cap of $929.15 million, a P/E ratio of 122.10, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $198.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $200.94 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at U.S. Physical Therapy

In related news, EVP Richard Binstein sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $244,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,867 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,141.88. This represents a 10.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 662 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $52,205.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 30,078 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,371,951.08. This represents a 2.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the third quarter worth about $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 68.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 471 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 207.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 516 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc NYSE: USPH is a leading owner and operator of outpatient physical therapy clinics across the United States. The company delivers rehabilitative care to patients recovering from orthopedic injuries, neurological disorders and chronic conditions. Its core services include one-on-one physical therapy sessions, aquatic therapy, occupational therapy, massage therapy and sports medicine programs designed to restore mobility and enhance quality of life.

In addition to traditional rehabilitation services, U.S.

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