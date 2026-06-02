USA Rare Earth Inc. (NASDAQ:USAR) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of USA Rare Earth Inc. (NASDAQ:USAR - Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on USAR. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of USA Rare Earth in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of USA Rare Earth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of USA Rare Earth from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of USA Rare Earth from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of USA Rare Earth in a research note on Monday. They set a "buy" rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

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More USA Rare Earth News

Here are the key news stories impacting USA Rare Earth this week:

Positive Sentiment: USA Rare Earth announced plans to expand its commitment to France with more than €175 million (roughly $200 million) of additional investment through 2030, aimed at scaling metal, alloy and magnet production. The move suggests a larger international footprint and stronger long-term growth potential. Article Title

USA Rare Earth announced plans to expand its commitment to France with more than €175 million (roughly $200 million) of additional investment through 2030, aimed at scaling metal, alloy and magnet production. The move suggests a larger international footprint and stronger long-term growth potential. Positive Sentiment: The company was selected for potential Department of Energy funding of up to $19.3 million to advance a pilot rare earth separation facility and expand U.S. processing capacity, which could help offset development costs and support domestic supply-chain buildout. Article Title

The company was selected for potential Department of Energy funding of up to $19.3 million to advance a pilot rare earth separation facility and expand U.S. processing capacity, which could help offset development costs and support domestic supply-chain buildout. Positive Sentiment: Investors also reacted to broader sector enthusiasm after Needham initiated coverage on rare-earth names with Buy ratings, reinforcing optimism around the industry’s strategic importance. Article Title

Investors also reacted to broader sector enthusiasm after Needham initiated coverage on rare-earth names with Buy ratings, reinforcing optimism around the industry’s strategic importance. Neutral Sentiment: USA Rare Earth also announced it will present at the William Blair 46th Annual Growth Stock Conference, which keeps the company in front of investors but is not a major operational catalyst by itself. Article Title

USA Rare Earth also announced it will present at the William Blair 46th Annual Growth Stock Conference, which keeps the company in front of investors but is not a major operational catalyst by itself. Neutral Sentiment: Additional coverage highlighting the France expansion and the company’s role in the rare-earth ecosystem helped keep the stock in focus, but these were mostly follow-up reports on the same news. Article Title

USA Rare Earth Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of USAR stock opened at $29.43 on Tuesday. USA Rare Earth has a 1 year low of $8.77 and a 1 year high of $43.98. The firm's 50 day moving average is $21.38 and its 200-day moving average is $18.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 2.38.

USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that USA Rare Earth will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USA Rare Earth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USAR. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of USA Rare Earth by 158.2% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of USA Rare Earth during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of USA Rare Earth during the second quarter worth approximately $329,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of USA Rare Earth by 465.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 242,726 shares of the company's stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 199,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of USA Rare Earth during the second quarter worth approximately $145,000.

About USA Rare Earth

USA Rare Earth NASDAQ: USAR is a development-stage critical minerals company focused on advancing a fully integrated rare earth element (REE) and lithium project in the United States. Its flagship asset is the Round Top deposit in West Texas, a large, polymetallic concentration of light and heavy rare earth elements, lithium and other co-products. The company seeks to move this asset through resource delineation, pilot-scale processing and eventual commercial production to address growing domestic demand for secure REE supply chains.

In addition to exploration, USA Rare Earth is engineering an on-site separation facility that will utilize dry magnetic separation and hydrometallurgical flowsheets to produce mixed rare earth carbonates.

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