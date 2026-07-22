USA Rare Earth Inc. (NASDAQ:USAR) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of USA Rare Earth Inc. (NASDAQ:USAR - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.8333.

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A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on USAR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on USA Rare Earth from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of USA Rare Earth in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wedbush upped their price objective on USA Rare Earth from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on USA Rare Earth in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on USA Rare Earth in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

Read Our Latest Report on USA Rare Earth

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other USA Rare Earth news, Director Carolyn Trabuco sold 13,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $296,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,783 shares in the company, valued at $427,688.91. This represents a 40.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USA Rare Earth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of USA Rare Earth by 217.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in USA Rare Earth by 158.2% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Ascentis Independent Advisors bought a new stake in USA Rare Earth in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in USA Rare Earth in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Havemeyer Place LP purchased a new stake in USA Rare Earth in the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

USA Rare Earth Price Performance

USAR opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.45. USA Rare Earth has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $43.98.

USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that USA Rare Earth will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

USA Rare Earth News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting USA Rare Earth this week:

Positive Sentiment: Shares are getting a boost from premarket enthusiasm around President Trump’s push to strengthen the U.S. defense critical-metals supply chain, which investors see as a tailwind for domestic rare earth producers like USA Rare Earth. Article: Retail Cheers Trump's Defense Critical Metals Supply Chain Push

Shares are getting a boost from premarket enthusiasm around President Trump’s push to strengthen the U.S. defense critical-metals supply chain, which investors see as a tailwind for domestic rare earth producers like USA Rare Earth. Positive Sentiment: USA Rare Earth announced a leadership transition, naming Serra Verde CEO Thras Moraitis as its next CEO and Michael Blitzer as executive chairman, reinforcing the company’s strategic direction as it prepares to complete its merger with Serra Verde. Article: USA Rare Earth CEO Humpton to retire, Serra Verde's Moraitis to succeed

USA Rare Earth announced a leadership transition, naming Serra Verde CEO Thras Moraitis as its next CEO and Michael Blitzer as executive chairman, reinforcing the company’s strategic direction as it prepares to complete its merger with Serra Verde. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple reports covered the same CEO change and transition plan, keeping the company in the spotlight but not adding new operational detail beyond the official announcement. Article: USA Rare Earth Announces Leadership Transition

Multiple reports covered the same CEO change and transition plan, keeping the company in the spotlight but not adding new operational detail beyond the official announcement. Negative Sentiment: Rare earth stocks came under pressure after the IEA warned that non-China rare earth output could triple by 2035, raising oversupply concerns that could weigh on pricing and margins for producers such as USA Rare Earth. Article: Rare Earth Stocks Slide On Oversupply Fears

USA Rare Earth Company Profile

USA Rare Earth NASDAQ: USAR is a development-stage critical minerals company focused on advancing a fully integrated rare earth element (REE) and lithium project in the United States. Its flagship asset is the Round Top deposit in West Texas, a large, polymetallic concentration of light and heavy rare earth elements, lithium and other co-products. The company seeks to move this asset through resource delineation, pilot-scale processing and eventual commercial production to address growing domestic demand for secure REE supply chains.

In addition to exploration, USA Rare Earth is engineering an on-site separation facility that will utilize dry magnetic separation and hydrometallurgical flowsheets to produce mixed rare earth carbonates.

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