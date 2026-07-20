USA Today (NYSE:TDAY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wall Street Zen

USA Today (NYSE:TDAY - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citizens Jmp lifted their target price on shares of USA Today from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. New Street Research set a $8.05 price objective on USA Today in a report on Friday, June 5th. Weiss Ratings cut USA Today from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of USA Today in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of USA Today in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $9.03.

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USA Today Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:TDAY opened at $8.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 141.86 and a beta of 1.40. USA Today has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock's 50-day moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.92.

USA Today (NYSE:TDAY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.17. USA Today had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $548.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $562.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 4.0 compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of USA Today during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of USA Today in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of USA Today in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of USA Today during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of USA Today by 1,130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,749 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company's stock.

USA Today Company Profile

Gannett Co, Inc NYSE: GCI is a media and marketing solutions company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. As the largest U.S. newspaper publisher by circulation, Gannett publishes USA Today alongside more than 260 local news brands. The company’s multimedia platforms include daily and weekly newspapers, websites, mobile apps and a network of subscription-based digital products.

In addition to journalism and content production, Gannett offers a suite of digital marketing services designed to help small and medium-sized businesses grow online.

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