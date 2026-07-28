USANA Health Sciences (USNA) to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect USANA Health Sciences to announce earnings of $0.43 per share and revenue of $235.0030 million for the quarter. USANA Health Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.290 EPS. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $250.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $240.99 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 0.96%. On average, analysts expect USANA Health Sciences to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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USANA Health Sciences Stock Up 4.7%

Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $22.33 on Tuesday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $20.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.68. The company has a market capitalization of $412.14 million, a PE ratio of 47.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.73. USANA Health Sciences has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $32.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Zacks Research cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, USANA Health Sciences currently has an average rating of "Reduce".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on USANA Health Sciences

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joshua Foukas sold 3,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $75,137.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO G Doug Iiekking sold 5,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $100,500.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 17,660 shares of company stock worth $336,579 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $422,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the second quarter worth about $347,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 19.5% during the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 10,382 shares of the company's stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 969.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,243 shares of the company's stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 8,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,311 shares of the company's stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc is a Utah‐based company that develops, manufactures and distributes nutritional supplements and personal care products through a network of independent distributors. Founded in 1992 by Dr. Myron Wentz, the company's portfolio includes vitamins, minerals, dietary supplements, weight‐management products and skin‐care formulations. USANA's products are formulated in its own laboratories to meet pharmaceutical‐grade standards, and the company has invested heavily in research and development and quality control to support its offerings.

Operating primarily through a direct selling model, USANA serves markets in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Latin America.

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