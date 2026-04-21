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USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
USCB Financial logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • USCB declared a quarterly dividend of $0.125 per share (annualized $0.50), with an ex‑dividend/record date of May 15 and payment on June 5, implying a yield of about 2.5%.
  • The dividend appears well covered with a current payout ratio of 28.1%, and analysts forecast $2.24 EPS next year (implying a future payout ratio near 22.3%).
  • USCB recently missed quarterly estimates, reporting $0.44 EPS vs. $0.51 expected and lower revenue, while the stock trades around $19.73 with a PE of ~15.2 and market cap of about $360M.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, June 5th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th.

USCB Financial has a payout ratio of 28.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect USCB Financial to earn $2.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

USCB Financial Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of USCB stock opened at $19.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. USCB Financial has a 1 year low of $15.56 and a 1 year high of $20.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.27 million, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.60.

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.07). USCB Financial had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 16.36%.The company had revenue of $25.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 million. As a group, research analysts expect that USCB Financial will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

USCB Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

USCB Financial NASDAQ: USCB is a bank holding company headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina, serving as the parent company of United Security Bank. Established to support community banking in the Midlands region, the company focuses on relationship-driven financial services tailored to both individuals and businesses. As a regional player, USCB Financial emphasizes personalized service through a network of full-service branch offices.

The company’s core business activities include commercial and consumer lending, deposit products and alternative delivery channels.

Read More

Dividend History for USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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