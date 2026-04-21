USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, June 5th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th.

USCB Financial has a payout ratio of 28.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect USCB Financial to earn $2.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

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USCB Financial Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of USCB stock opened at $19.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. USCB Financial has a 1 year low of $15.56 and a 1 year high of $20.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.27 million, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.60.

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.07). USCB Financial had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 16.36%.The company had revenue of $25.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 million. As a group, research analysts expect that USCB Financial will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

USCB Financial Company Profile

USCB Financial NASDAQ: USCB is a bank holding company headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina, serving as the parent company of United Security Bank. Established to support community banking in the Midlands region, the company focuses on relationship-driven financial services tailored to both individuals and businesses. As a regional player, USCB Financial emphasizes personalized service through a network of full-service branch offices.

The company’s core business activities include commercial and consumer lending, deposit products and alternative delivery channels.

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