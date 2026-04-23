USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $26.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.95 million. USCB Financial had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 16.36%.

Get USCB Financial alerts: Sign Up

USCB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of USCB Financial stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.32. 27,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,526. USCB Financial has a 12 month low of $15.56 and a 12 month high of $20.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $352.78 million, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.60.

USCB Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. USCB Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded USCB Financial from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of USCB Financial in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $22.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on USCB Financial

Insider Activity at USCB Financial

In related news, EVP Andres Collazo sold 8,000 shares of USCB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $146,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 32,950 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $601,996.50. The trade was a 19.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO La Aguilera Luis De sold 10,000 shares of USCB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $180,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 245,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,430,991.86. This trade represents a 3.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 49.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USCB Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Partners GP II L.P. bought a new position in shares of USCB Financial in the third quarter worth $35,527,000. North Reef Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of USCB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $2,279,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of USCB Financial by 9.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 973,088 shares of the company's stock worth $16,095,000 after purchasing an additional 79,983 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of USCB Financial by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,316,580 shares of the company's stock worth $24,252,000 after purchasing an additional 71,728 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of USCB Financial in the second quarter worth $563,000. Institutional investors own 61.34% of the company's stock.

About USCB Financial

USCB Financial NASDAQ: USCB is a bank holding company headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina, serving as the parent company of United Security Bank. Established to support community banking in the Midlands region, the company focuses on relationship-driven financial services tailored to both individuals and businesses. As a regional player, USCB Financial emphasizes personalized service through a network of full-service branch offices.

The company’s core business activities include commercial and consumer lending, deposit products and alternative delivery channels.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider USCB Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and USCB Financial wasn't on the list.

While USCB Financial currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here