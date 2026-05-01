Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Hits New 52-Week High - Here's Why

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA (OTCMKTS:USNZY - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.62 and last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 165602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

Get USNZY alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais currently has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on USNZY

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais Stock Up 3.2%

The company's fifty day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.63 billion. Analysts forecast that Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA OTCMKTS: USNZY, widely known as Usiminas, is one of Brazil's leading integrated steel producers. The company operates across the full steel value chain, from iron ore mining to the manufacture and distribution of flat steel products. Its portfolio includes hot- and cold-rolled coils, coated sheets, tin plates, plates and tubular products, which serve a broad array of end markets such as construction, automotive, packaging, machinery and energy.

Founded in the mid-1950s through a partnership between Brazilian and international investors, Usiminas is headquartered in Belo Horizonte and maintains its principal steelmaking facilities in Ipatinga, Minas Gerais, as well as secondary operations in Cubatão (São Paulo) and Santa Cruz.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais wasn't on the list.

While Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais currently has a Strong Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here