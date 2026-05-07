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Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Reaches New 1-Year High - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
May 7, 2026
Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais hit a new 52‑week high intraday at $1.83 (last $1.7155), trading up about 2.1% with roughly 254,621 shares changing hands.
  • Zacks Research upgraded the stock from "hold" to "strong‑buy," and MarketBeat reports the stock's average analyst consensus as Strong Buy.
  • Fundamentals are mixed: market cap about $940M with a negative P/E (-4.40) and net margin (-10.22%), and the company missed quarterly EPS ($0.11 vs. $0.13 consensus) while reporting revenue of $1.11B versus $6.63B expected.
  • Interested in Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA (OTCMKTS:USNZY - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.83 and last traded at $1.7155, with a volume of 254621 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research raised Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais presently has an average rating of "Strong Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais Stock Up 2.1%

The company has a market capitalization of $939.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.20.

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 10.22%.The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais

(Get Free Report)

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA OTCMKTS: USNZY, widely known as Usiminas, is one of Brazil's leading integrated steel producers. The company operates across the full steel value chain, from iron ore mining to the manufacture and distribution of flat steel products. Its portfolio includes hot- and cold-rolled coils, coated sheets, tin plates, plates and tubular products, which serve a broad array of end markets such as construction, automotive, packaging, machinery and energy.

Founded in the mid-1950s through a partnership between Brazilian and international investors, Usiminas is headquartered in Belo Horizonte and maintains its principal steelmaking facilities in Ipatinga, Minas Gerais, as well as secondary operations in Cubatão (São Paulo) and Santa Cruz.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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