Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Shares Gap Up - Time to Buy?

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA (OTCMKTS:USNZY - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.32, but opened at $1.40. Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 25,400 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on USNZY

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.28.

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais had a negative net margin of 12.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.14 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais Company Profile

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA OTCMKTS: USNZY, widely known as Usiminas, is one of Brazil's leading integrated steel producers. The company operates across the full steel value chain, from iron ore mining to the manufacture and distribution of flat steel products. Its portfolio includes hot- and cold-rolled coils, coated sheets, tin plates, plates and tubular products, which serve a broad array of end markets such as construction, automotive, packaging, machinery and energy.

Founded in the mid-1950s through a partnership between Brazilian and international investors, Usiminas is headquartered in Belo Horizonte and maintains its principal steelmaking facilities in Ipatinga, Minas Gerais, as well as secondary operations in Cubatão (São Paulo) and Santa Cruz.

Further Reading

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