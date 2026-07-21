Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Given "Equal Weight" Rating at Barclays

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "equal weight" rating reissued by Barclays in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 target price on the stock. Barclays's target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.74% from the stock's current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on UTZ. UBS Group lowered their target price on Utz Brands from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson upgraded Utz Brands to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Stephens set a $14.25 price objective on Utz Brands in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research raised Utz Brands from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $12.62.

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Utz Brands Stock Performance

NYSE UTZ traded up $6.66 on Tuesday, hitting $14.11. 47,632,783 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,201,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Utz Brands has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $14.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.82. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.35.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $361.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $361.76 million. Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 0.58%.Utz Brands's revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Utz Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.771-0.795 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Utz Brands will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Utz Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTZ. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Utz Brands by 431.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 363.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,086 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company's stock.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc is a leading U.S. manufacturer and distributor of salty snack foods, offering a wide range of products including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, popcorn and tortilla chips. Headquartered in Hanover, Pennsylvania, the company markets its snacks under several well-known brands and serves grocery, mass merchandise, club, convenience and online retailers throughout the United States.

Founded in 1921 by Bill and Salie Utz as a small country store operation, the business expanded gradually through direct delivery to local customers and sales to regional grocers.

Further Reading

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