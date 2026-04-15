Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by BTIG Research

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at BTIG Research to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson set a $15.00 target price on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Utz Brands from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Utz Brands has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $12.39.

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Utz Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:UTZ opened at $7.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 783.78, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.98. The company's 50-day moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.91. Utz Brands has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $14.67.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.99 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 8.57%. Utz Brands's revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Utz Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.771-0.795 EPS. Analysts forecast that Utz Brands will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Utz Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Utz Brands by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,688,976 shares of the company's stock worth $20,521,000 after buying an additional 814,555 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in Utz Brands by 560.6% during the 3rd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 112,811 shares of the company's stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 95,733 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Utz Brands by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 327,853 shares of the company's stock worth $3,983,000 after buying an additional 97,271 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Utz Brands by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,131,099 shares of the company's stock worth $38,043,000 after buying an additional 304,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Utz Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,274,000. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc is a leading U.S. manufacturer and distributor of salty snack foods, offering a wide range of products including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, popcorn and tortilla chips. Headquartered in Hanover, Pennsylvania, the company markets its snacks under several well-known brands and serves grocery, mass merchandise, club, convenience and online retailers throughout the United States.

Founded in 1921 by Bill and Salie Utz as a small country store operation, the business expanded gradually through direct delivery to local customers and sales to regional grocers.

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