Utz Brands (UTZ) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share and revenue of $361.8820 million for the quarter. Utz Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.771-0.795 EPS. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

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Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Utz Brands had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $342.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Utz Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Utz Brands Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE UTZ opened at $7.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 795.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.98. Utz Brands has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm's 50-day moving average is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.60.

Utz Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 13th. Utz Brands's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,500.00%.

Institutional Trading of Utz Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 431.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its position in shares of Utz Brands by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 6,125 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UTZ. Zacks Research raised Utz Brands from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Utz Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on Utz Brands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Mizuho set a $14.00 target price on Utz Brands in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Utz Brands from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $12.06.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Utz Brands

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc is a leading U.S. manufacturer and distributor of salty snack foods, offering a wide range of products including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, popcorn and tortilla chips. Headquartered in Hanover, Pennsylvania, the company markets its snacks under several well-known brands and serves grocery, mass merchandise, club, convenience and online retailers throughout the United States.

Founded in 1921 by Bill and Salie Utz as a small country store operation, the business expanded gradually through direct delivery to local customers and sales to regional grocers.

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