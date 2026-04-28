UWM (UWMC) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

UWM (NYSE:UWMC - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $683.0660 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). UWM had a net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $945.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $759.12 million. On average, analysts expect UWM to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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UWM Price Performance

NYSE:UWMC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.66. 1,045,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,435,076. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. UWM has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $7.14. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.92 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.80.

UWM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. UWM's payout ratio is 666.67%.

Insider Activity at UWM

In related news, CEO Ishbia Mat sold 1,000,574 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $3,702,123.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,335,023 shares of the company's stock, valued at $41,939,585.10. This represents a 8.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 28,769,190 shares of company stock valued at $116,364,835 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 94.11% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of UWM

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in UWM by 504.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,498,979 shares of the company's stock worth $6,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,845 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in UWM by 258.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 103,471 shares of the company's stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 74,565 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in UWM by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 126,251 shares of the company's stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 55,437 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UWM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Delta Global Management LP increased its stake in UWM by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Delta Global Management LP now owns 1,181,999 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 235,290 shares in the last quarter. 53.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on UWMC. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of UWM in a report on Friday. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of UWM from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $4.40 price target on shares of UWM in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $5.00 price target on shares of UWM in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Argus raised shares of UWM to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $5.99.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UWMC

About UWM

United Wholesale Mortgage NYSE: UWMC is a leading mortgage lender in the United States specializing in the wholesale channel. The company partners with independent mortgage brokers, community banks and credit unions to offer a full suite of residential mortgage products. Through its network of third-party originators, United Wholesale Mortgage underwrites, funds and closes loans, allowing its partners to focus on customer acquisition and service.

The company’s product offerings include conventional fixed- and adjustable-rate mortgages, Federal Housing Administration (FHA) loans, Veterans Affairs (VA) loans, U.S.

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