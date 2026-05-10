V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.80.

VVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $94.00 price objective on V2X in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of V2X in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on V2X from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings raised V2X from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on V2X from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd.

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Read Our Latest Stock Report on VVX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other V2X news, major shareholder American Industrial Partners C sold 2,545,432 shares of V2X stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $173,623,916.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,004,569 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $136,731,651.49. The trade was a 55.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of V2X

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in V2X during the 1st quarter worth about $2,300,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in V2X by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,503,707 shares of the company's stock worth $103,001,000 after acquiring an additional 169,980 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in V2X during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in V2X by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,097 shares of the company's stock worth $6,788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,061 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in V2X by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,833 shares of the company's stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company's stock.

V2X Stock Down 7.1%

V2X stock opened at $70.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.12. V2X has a 1-year low of $43.42 and a 1-year high of $78.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.22.

V2X (NYSE:VVX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.13 billion. V2X had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 1.88%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. V2X has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.750-6.150 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that V2X will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About V2X

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

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