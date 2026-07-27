V2X (VVX) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

V2X (NYSE:VVX - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect V2X to post earnings of $1.45 per share and revenue of $1.2081 billion for the quarter. V2X has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.750-6.150 EPS. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 3, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

V2X (NYSE:VVX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.29. V2X had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect V2X to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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V2X Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VVX opened at $83.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.22. V2X has a twelve month low of $46.27 and a twelve month high of $91.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.07 and a 200 day moving average of $72.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VVX. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of V2X by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 480 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V2X by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the company's stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Jain Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V2X by 5.1% in the third quarter. Jain Global LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the company's stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in V2X by 4.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,788 shares of the company's stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in V2X by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 30,484 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on VVX shares. Citizens Jmp lifted their target price on V2X from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on V2X from $77.50 to $79.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on V2X from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on V2X from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of V2X in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, V2X currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $80.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on V2X

About V2X

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

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