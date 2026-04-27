Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Trading 6.1% Higher - What's Next?

Shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL - Get Free Report) traded up 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $97.10 and last traded at $96.7170. 458,527 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,445,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.19.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on VAL. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Valaris in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. BTIG Research lowered shares of Valaris from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Valaris from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Valaris from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Valaris from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valaris has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $61.72.

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Valaris Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $94.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VAL. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Valaris by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,510 shares of the company's stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valaris by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valaris by 1.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,301 shares of the company's stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valaris by 4.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the company's stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Valaris by 50.5% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 778 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valaris Company Profile

Valaris PLC is a leading provider of offshore drilling services to the global energy industry. The company operates a diverse fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, including drillships, semisubmersibles and jackup rigs, designed to support exploration and production activities in deepwater, ultra-deepwater and harsh‐environment settings. Valaris serves a wide range of international oil and gas customers, offering turnkey drilling solutions, project management and advanced technology integration to enhance operational efficiency and safety.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Valaris maintains a significant presence in key offshore basins around the world.

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