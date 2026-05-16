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Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to "Hold" Rating

Written by MarketBeat
May 16, 2026
Valens Semiconductor logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Wall Street Zen upgraded Valens Semiconductor from a “sell” to a “hold” rating, while Needham & Company reiterated a Buy and raised its price target to $4.00.
  • Valens beat first-quarter expectations, reporting EPS of -$0.05 versus -$0.06 expected and revenue of $16.86 million versus $16.47 million expected.
  • Investor sentiment remains mixed as the company guided for full-year 2026 revenue of $75 million-$77 million, but insider selling and some skeptical post-earnings commentary may temper enthusiasm.
  • Five stocks we like better than Valens Semiconductor.

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on VLN. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Valens Semiconductor from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Valens Semiconductor from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valens Semiconductor has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VLN

Valens Semiconductor Stock Performance

VLN opened at $3.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.64. Valens Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The firm has a market cap of $313.79 million, a P/E ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.09.

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Valens Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 29.33% and a negative net margin of 44.67%.The company had revenue of $16.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.47 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valens Semiconductor will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Valens Semiconductor

In other news, Director - Toledano Adi Yarel sold 38,358 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total transaction of $87,456.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 183,432 shares in the company, valued at $418,224.96. The trade was a 17.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 85,037 shares of company stock worth $196,985 in the last three months. 58.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 504,847 shares of the company's stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 269,612 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 373.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 461,404 shares of the company's stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 363,951 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 6.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 359,194 shares of the company's stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 21,834 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 417.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,081 shares of the company's stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 69,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS acquired a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valens Semiconductor News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Valens Semiconductor this week:

About Valens Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Valens Semiconductor Corp. is a provider of high-speed connectivity solutions, specializing in semiconductor chipsets that enable the transmission of uncompressed video, audio and data over common cabling such as twisted-pair and coax. The company's flagship technology, HDBaseT, supports the simultaneous delivery of multiple signal types—including HDMI, USB, Ethernet and power—over a single cable. This multi-service approach addresses the growing demands of both consumer electronics and automotive infotainment systems, where bandwidth, reliability and low latency are critical.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Israel, Valens maintains research and development operations across North America, Europe and Asia.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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