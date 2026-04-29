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Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Valeo logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped down — VLEEY opened at $6.1080 after closing at $6.3450 and last traded at $6.1080 on a light volume of 440 shares.
  • Analyst consensus: Hold — one Strong Buy, one Buy and five Hold; Deutsche Bank reaffirmed Hold while Morgan Stanley reaffirmed Overweight.
  • Technicals and liquidity — the stock is trading below its 50‑day ($6.42) and 200‑day ($6.68) moving averages, with a debt/equity of 1.33 and weak liquidity (current ratio 0.86, quick ratio 0.66).
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Valeo.

Valeo S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLEEY - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.3450, but opened at $6.1080. Valeo shares last traded at $6.1080, with a volume of 440 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLEEY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Report on VLEEY

Valeo Price Performance

The company's 50-day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

About Valeo

(Get Free Report)

Valeo is a global automotive supplier headquartered in the Paris region, with its American depositary shares trading OTC under the symbol VLEEY. Founded in France in the early 20th century, the company has grown to serve original equipment manufacturers, automakers and the aftermarket with a comprehensive portfolio of mobility solutions. Valeo's mission centers on providing innovative systems and components that enhance vehicle performance, safety and environmental sustainability.

The company operates across four main business segments.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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