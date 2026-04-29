Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Valeo S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLEEY - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.3450, but opened at $6.1080. Valeo shares last traded at $6.1080, with a volume of 440 shares traded.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLEEY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Report on VLEEY

Valeo Price Performance

The company's 50-day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

About Valeo

Valeo is a global automotive supplier headquartered in the Paris region, with its American depositary shares trading OTC under the symbol VLEEY. Founded in France in the early 20th century, the company has grown to serve original equipment manufacturers, automakers and the aftermarket with a comprehensive portfolio of mobility solutions. Valeo's mission centers on providing innovative systems and components that enhance vehicle performance, safety and environmental sustainability.

The company operates across four main business segments.

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