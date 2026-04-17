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Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Shares Gap Up - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
Valeo logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped up at the open to $6.89 from a $6.4560 close and last traded at $6.88, rising about 6.4% on a volume of roughly 62,666 shares.
  • Analysts give Valeo an average rating of "Hold" (one Strong Buy, one Buy, five Hold), with Morgan Stanley reissuing an "overweight" and Deutsche Bank reissuing a "hold".
  • Key metrics: 50-day MA $6.63 and 200-day MA $6.65; liquidity ratios (quick 0.66, current 0.86) and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33; Valeo is a global automotive supplier whose ADS trades OTC under the ticker VLEEY.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Valeo S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLEEY - Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.4560, but opened at $6.89. Valeo shares last traded at $6.88, with a volume of 62,666 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLEEY has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Thursday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valeo currently has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Research Report on Valeo

Valeo Stock Up 6.4%

The company's fifty day moving average is $6.63 and its 200-day moving average is $6.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Valeo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valeo is a global automotive supplier headquartered in the Paris region, with its American depositary shares trading OTC under the symbol VLEEY. Founded in France in the early 20th century, the company has grown to serve original equipment manufacturers, automakers and the aftermarket with a comprehensive portfolio of mobility solutions. Valeo's mission centers on providing innovative systems and components that enhance vehicle performance, safety and environmental sustainability.

The company operates across four main business segments.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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