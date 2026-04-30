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Valeo S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Valeo logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
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Key Points

  • Valeo saw a large decrease in short interest, falling 20.3% to 1,752 shares as of April 15, with just 0.0% of shares shorted and a days-to-cover ratio of 0.1.
  • The stock traded up 3.3% to $6.30 midday, with volume near average and trading within a 52-week range of $4.66–$8.02; the 50-day and 200-day moving averages are $6.39 and $6.67, respectively.
  • Analyst coverage is mixed—one Strong Buy, one Buy and five Holds—resulting in an average rating of "Hold", though Morgan Stanley has reissued an "Overweight" rating.
  • Five stocks we like better than Valeo.

Valeo S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLEEY - Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,752 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the March 31st total of 2,198 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 22,291 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Valeo Stock Up 3.3%

Valeo stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.30. The stock had a trading volume of 6,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,879. The firm's fifty day moving average is $6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.67. Valeo has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $8.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on VLEEY. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Thursday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Research Report on Valeo

Valeo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valeo is a global automotive supplier headquartered in the Paris region, with its American depositary shares trading OTC under the symbol VLEEY. Founded in France in the early 20th century, the company has grown to serve original equipment manufacturers, automakers and the aftermarket with a comprehensive portfolio of mobility solutions. Valeo's mission centers on providing innovative systems and components that enhance vehicle performance, safety and environmental sustainability.

The company operates across four main business segments.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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