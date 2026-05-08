Valero Energy Corporation to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.20 (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 1.20 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st.

Valero Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Valero Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 48.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Valero Energy to earn $21.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.8%.

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Valero Energy Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $235.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $117.71 and a 12-month high of $258.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.58. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $234.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.52.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.06. Valero Energy had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $32.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Valero Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 27.55 EPS for the current year.

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Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation is a San Antonio, Texas–based integrated downstream energy company that manufactures and markets transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks and other industrial products. The company's operations focus on refining crude oil into finished fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as producing asphalt and other refined product streams for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to refining, Valero has significant operations in renewable fuels, including the production of ethanol and other biofuels, and it manages an extensive logistics network of pipelines, terminals, rail and marine assets to move feedstocks and finished products.

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