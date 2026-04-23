Valero Energy (VLO) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.70 per share and revenue of $31.0415 billion for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $30.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company's revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Valero Energy to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Valero Energy Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of VLO stock opened at $234.30 on Thursday. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $110.00 and a 12-month high of $258.43. The company has a market capitalization of $70.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $227.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, SVP Eric A. Fisher sold 8,311 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.69, for a total transaction of $1,892,331.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 42,242 shares in the company, valued at $9,618,080.98. The trade was a 16.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valero Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 7,180.0% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 364 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company's stock.

Key Valero Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Valero Energy this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $178.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $215.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Valero Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $228.18.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VLO

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation is a San Antonio, Texas–based integrated downstream energy company that manufactures and markets transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks and other industrial products. The company's operations focus on refining crude oil into finished fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as producing asphalt and other refined product streams for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to refining, Valero has significant operations in renewable fuels, including the production of ethanol and other biofuels, and it manages an extensive logistics network of pipelines, terminals, rail and marine assets to move feedstocks and finished products.

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