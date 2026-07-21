Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.06 and traded as low as $13.57. Valhi shares last traded at $13.8680, with a volume of 7,362 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Valhi in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VHI

Valhi Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.86 and a 200-day moving average of $14.06. The stock has a market cap of $392.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.70). Valhi had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 3.45%.The business had revenue of $560.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $564.20 million.

Valhi Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Valhi's payout ratio is -12.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valhi

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Valhi in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Valhi by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,722 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Valhi by 133.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,867 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valhi during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Valhi by 145.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,006 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. 3.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valhi Company Profile

Valhi, Inc is a diversified holding company incorporated in Delaware in 1987 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Through its three wholly owned subsidiaries—Kronos Worldwide, CompX International and NL Industries—Valhi participates in the manufacture and distribution of chemical and security products for industrial, commercial and consumer markets.

Kronos Worldwide is a leading independent producer of titanium dioxide pigment, a white powder that enhances brightness and opacity in paints, coatings, plastics, paper and other applications.

Further Reading

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