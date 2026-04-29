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Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Sets New 12-Month High - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Vallourec logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Vallourec hit a new 52-week high, trading as high as $6.22 and last at $6.0455, with its 50-day and 200-day moving averages at $5.03 and $4.32 respectively, suggesting recent upward momentum.
  • For the quarter ended Feb. 27 the company reported $0.09 EPS on $1.21 billion of revenue, with a net margin of 9.4% and a return on equity of 15.1%, indicating profitable operations.
  • Balance-sheet and valuation metrics are solid, with a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E of 18.43, a current ratio of 2.31, quick ratio of 1.50, debt-to-equity of 0.34 and a low beta of 0.31.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Vallourec SA (OTCMKTS:VLOWY - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.22 and last traded at $6.0455, with a volume of 1200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.13.

Vallourec Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.31. The company's fifty day moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.32.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Vallourec had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter.

Vallourec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vallourec is a global leader in the design, manufacturing and distribution of premium tubular solutions for the oil and gas, power generation, industrial and construction markets. Headquartered in Saint-Saulve, France, the company specializes in seamless steel pipes and associated services that support exploration, drilling, production and infrastructure projects around the world.

The company's product portfolio encompasses drill pipes, casing and tubing, line pipe as well as mechanical and cold-rolled precision tubes.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Vallourec Right Now?

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