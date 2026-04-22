Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Price Target Raised to $541.00

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $497.00 to $541.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the industrial products company's stock. Stifel Nicolaus' price target indicates a potential upside of 17.83% from the company's current price.

VMI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $500.33.

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Valmont Industries Trading Up 12.0%

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $459.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Valmont Industries has a 12-month low of $269.21 and a 12-month high of $487.58. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $428.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $421.93.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.72 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.85 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Valmont Industries will post 21.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 14.0% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the first quarter worth about $2,278,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.8% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 12.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OP Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the first quarter worth about $15,562,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company's stock.

Key Valmont Industries News

Here are the key news stories impacting Valmont Industries this week:

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc NYSE: VMI is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in infrastructure and agricultural products. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, the company engages in the design, production and distribution of engineered products that support water management, power transmission, lighting and traffic infrastructure. Valmont's solutions range from center-pivot and lateral-move irrigation systems to utility poles, transmission towers, lighting structures and highway traffic signal support structures.

The company operates through several core business segments.

Further Reading

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