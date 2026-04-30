Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Reaches New 1-Year High - Here's What Happened

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $508.86 and last traded at $508.2260, with a volume of 75143 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $491.68.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VMI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Valmont Industries from $497.00 to $541.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Valmont Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Valmont Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Valmont Industries from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $500.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VMI

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.24. The business's fifty day moving average is $431.57 and its 200-day moving average is $425.63.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.72 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.85 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 22.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Valmont Industries's payout ratio is 17.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 17,500 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.34, for a total transaction of $8,615,950.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 112,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,294,213.06. The trade was a 13.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valmont Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc NYSE: VMI is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in infrastructure and agricultural products. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, the company engages in the design, production and distribution of engineered products that support water management, power transmission, lighting and traffic infrastructure. Valmont's solutions range from center-pivot and lateral-move irrigation systems to utility poles, transmission towers, lighting structures and highway traffic signal support structures.

The company operates through several core business segments.

Further Reading

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