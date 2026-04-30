Free Trial
→ Satellite Images Spot Potential $10 Trillion Discovery (From Altimetry) (Ad)tc pixel

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Reaches New 1-Year High - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Valmont Industries logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Valmont Industries hit a new 52‑week high of $508.86 after reporting stronger‑than‑expected quarterly results — EPS $5.51 vs. $4.72 estimate and $1.03B revenue — and receiving several analyst upgrades, with a consensus target near $500.33.
  • The company announced a quarterly dividend of $0.77 (annualized $3.08, yield 0.6%, ex‑dividend June 26), while Director Mogens C. Bay sold 17,500 shares (~$8.6M) and institutional investors hold roughly 87.8% of the stock.
  • Interested in Valmont Industries? Here are five stocks we like better.

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $508.86 and last traded at $508.2260, with a volume of 75143 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $491.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VMI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Valmont Industries from $497.00 to $541.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Valmont Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Valmont Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Valmont Industries from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $500.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VMI

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.24. The business's fifty day moving average is $431.57 and its 200-day moving average is $425.63.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.72 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.85 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 22.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Valmont Industries's payout ratio is 17.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 17,500 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.34, for a total transaction of $8,615,950.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 112,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,294,213.06. The trade was a 13.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valmont Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc NYSE: VMI is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in infrastructure and agricultural products. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, the company engages in the design, production and distribution of engineered products that support water management, power transmission, lighting and traffic infrastructure. Valmont's solutions range from center-pivot and lateral-move irrigation systems to utility poles, transmission towers, lighting structures and highway traffic signal support structures.

The company operates through several core business segments.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Valmont Industries Right Now?

Before you consider Valmont Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Valmont Industries wasn't on the list.

While Valmont Industries currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Next 7 Blockbuster Stocks for Growth Investors Cover
The Next 7 Blockbuster Stocks for Growth Investors

Wondering what the next stocks will be that hit it big, with solid fundamentals? Click the link to see which stocks MarketBeat analysts could become the next blockbuster growth stocks.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
A 17-year investing experiment investigated in Dublin
A 17-year investing experiment investigated in Dublin
From Porter & Company (Ad)
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 28, 2026
AbbVie Fires Healthy Trend-Following Signal: Is a Rebound Ahead?
AbbVie Fires Healthy Trend-Following Signal: Is a Rebound Ahead?
By Thomas Hughes | April 29, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026
tc pixel
One coin wired into Elon's vision
One coin wired into Elon's vision
From Crypto 101 Media (Ad)
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
By MarketBeat | April 26, 2026
STMicronelectronics Sends Industrial Chips Into Overdrive
STMicronelectronics Sends Industrial Chips Into Overdrive
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: May‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: May's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren‘t Ready)
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines