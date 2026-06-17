Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Stifel Nicolaus Analyst Says

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $541.00 to $645.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the industrial products company's stock. Stifel Nicolaus' price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.36% from the company's current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Valmont Industries from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised Valmont Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Valmont Industries from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Valmont Industries from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Valmont Industries from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $573.75.

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Valmont Industries Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of VMI stock traded up $17.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $574.05. 109,893 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,015. Valmont Industries has a 1 year low of $316.56 and a 1 year high of $575.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $494.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $452.10.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.72 by $0.79. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 8.91%.The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.32 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Valmont Industries will post 22.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Valmont Industries

In other news, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 17,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.34, for a total value of $8,615,950.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 112,309 shares of the company's stock, valued at $55,294,213.06. This represents a 13.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valmont Industries

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Valmont Industries

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About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc NYSE: VMI is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in infrastructure and agricultural products. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, the company engages in the design, production and distribution of engineered products that support water management, power transmission, lighting and traffic infrastructure. Valmont's solutions range from center-pivot and lateral-move irrigation systems to utility poles, transmission towers, lighting structures and highway traffic signal support structures.

The company operates through several core business segments.

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