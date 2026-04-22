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Valneva SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:VALN) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Valneva logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Five analysts give a consensus recommendation of "Hold" on Valneva, with two sell and three buy ratings and an average 12‑month price target of $11.98.
  • Shares opened around $5.93, trading near their 12‑month low of $5.43 (high $12.25); the company has a market cap of about $510.6M, reported negative EPS and margins, and analysts forecast roughly ‑$0.81 EPS for the current year.
  • Notable analyst actions include Goldman Sachs downgrading Valneva to a sell with a $4.90 target while Guggenheim set an $11.00 price objective.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Shares of Valneva SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:VALN - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.9750.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Valneva in a report on Thursday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Valneva from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $4.90 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VALN

Institutional Trading of Valneva

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Marex Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valneva by 125.0% during the third quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company's stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva during the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.39% of the company's stock.

Valneva Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VALN opened at $5.93 on Wednesday. Valneva has a 12-month low of $5.43 and a 12-month high of $12.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.11.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $55.92 million for the quarter. Valneva had a negative return on equity of 76.81% and a negative net margin of 67.64%. Research analysts anticipate that Valneva will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Valneva

(Get Free Report)

Valneva SE is a specialty vaccine company focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases. Headquartered in Saint-Herblain, France, the company applies inactivated whole-cell and recombinant technology platforms to address public health needs. Valneva's research and development efforts span a range of viral and bacterial pathogens, with an emphasis on travel-related and emerging infectious diseases.

Among its marketed products, Valneva offers IXIARO®/JESPECT® for the prevention of Japanese encephalitis and DUKORAL® for the prevention of cholera and diarrhea caused by enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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