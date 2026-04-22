Valneva SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:VALN) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of Valneva SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:VALN - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.9750.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Valneva in a report on Thursday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Valneva from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $4.90 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VALN

Institutional Trading of Valneva

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Marex Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valneva by 125.0% during the third quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company's stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva during the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.39% of the company's stock.

Valneva Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VALN opened at $5.93 on Wednesday. Valneva has a 12-month low of $5.43 and a 12-month high of $12.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.11.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $55.92 million for the quarter. Valneva had a negative return on equity of 76.81% and a negative net margin of 67.64%. Research analysts anticipate that Valneva will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Valneva

Valneva SE is a specialty vaccine company focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases. Headquartered in Saint-Herblain, France, the company applies inactivated whole-cell and recombinant technology platforms to address public health needs. Valneva's research and development efforts span a range of viral and bacterial pathogens, with an emphasis on travel-related and emerging infectious diseases.

Among its marketed products, Valneva offers IXIARO®/JESPECT® for the prevention of Japanese encephalitis and DUKORAL® for the prevention of cholera and diarrhea caused by enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli.

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