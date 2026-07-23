Value and Indexed Property Income (LON:VIP) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Value and Indexed Property Income (LON:VIP - Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 205.07 and traded as high as GBX 214. Value and Indexed Property Income shares last traded at GBX 214, with a volume of 20,881 shares.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Value and Indexed Property Income from GBX 199 to GBX 207 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Shore Capital Group reiterated a "house stock" rating on shares of Value and Indexed Property Income in a report on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of GBX 198.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Value and Indexed Property Income

Value and Indexed Property Income Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £91.10 million, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm's 50-day moving average is GBX 205.07 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 202.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.78, a quick ratio of 22.47 and a current ratio of 10.28.

Value and Indexed Property Income (LON:VIP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 17th. The company reported GBX 11.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of GBX 910 million for the quarter. Value and Indexed Property Income had a net margin of 50.02% and a return on equity of 5.23%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Value and Indexed Property Income will post 1246.2897262 EPS for the current year.

Value and Indexed Property Income Company Profile

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of small and mid cap companies. The fund also directly invests in commercial property.

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