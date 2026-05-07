Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.650-1.750 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0 billion-$2.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion.

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Valvoline Stock Up 5.4%

Valvoline stock opened at $34.18 on Thursday. Valvoline has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $41.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.01 and a beta of 1.03.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $503.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $495.66 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 69.71% and a net margin of 4.91%.Valvoline has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on VVV. Wall Street Zen raised Valvoline from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Valvoline in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Mizuho set a $40.00 price target on Valvoline in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Valvoline from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Valvoline in a report on Monday, March 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valvoline currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Valvoline

Insider Transactions at Valvoline

In related news, insider Julie Marie O'daniel sold 4,312 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $166,227.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,979 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $693,090.45. The trade was a 19.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valvoline

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth $2,325,000. Vision One Management Partners LP acquired a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth $11,429,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its holdings in Valvoline by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Valvoline by 188.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,732 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 7,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Valvoline by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,541 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $176,323,000 after buying an additional 610,014 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valvoline

Valvoline NYSE: VVV is a leading global producer and distributor of automotive and industrial lubricants. The company's portfolio spans engine oils, gear oils, transmission fluids, greases, coolants and driveline products, all designed to help improve vehicle performance and longevity. Valvoline's products are marketed under the Valvoline®, Valvoline NextGen® and Valvoline™ SynPower® brand names and are formulated to meet the stringent requirements of passenger cars, light trucks, heavy‐duty vehicles and off‐road applications.

In addition to its core lubricant business, Valvoline operates one of North America's largest quick‐lubricant service networks through Valvoline Instant Oil Change℠ (VIOC).

Further Reading

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