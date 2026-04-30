Valvoline (VVV) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Valvoline to post earnings of $0.35 per share and revenue of $495.1150 million for the quarter. Valvoline has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.600-1.700 EPS. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

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Valvoline (NYSE:VVV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $461.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.87 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 69.71% and a net margin of 4.91%.Valvoline's revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Valvoline to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Valvoline Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of VVV opened at $32.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.23 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Valvoline has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $41.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VVV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Mizuho set a $40.00 price objective on Valvoline in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Truist Financial set a $38.00 price objective on Valvoline in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Valvoline from a "neutral" rating to an "underweight" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valvoline has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $40.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Valvoline

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O'daniel sold 4,312 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $166,227.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 17,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,090.45. The trade was a 19.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valvoline

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVV. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1,621.3% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 90.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,906 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 300.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,261 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company's stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline NYSE: VVV is a leading global producer and distributor of automotive and industrial lubricants. The company's portfolio spans engine oils, gear oils, transmission fluids, greases, coolants and driveline products, all designed to help improve vehicle performance and longevity. Valvoline's products are marketed under the Valvoline®, Valvoline NextGen® and Valvoline™ SynPower® brand names and are formulated to meet the stringent requirements of passenger cars, light trucks, heavy‐duty vehicles and off‐road applications.

In addition to its core lubricant business, Valvoline operates one of North America's largest quick‐lubricant service networks through Valvoline Instant Oil Change℠ (VIOC).

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