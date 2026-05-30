Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.30.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VNDA shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VNDA

Insider Activity at Vanda Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 156,235 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $1,276,439.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,704,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,732.32. This trade represents a 5.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gunther Birznieks sold 42,431 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total transaction of $350,904.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 494,197 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,087,009.19. This trade represents a 7.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 314,342 shares of company stock worth $2,583,985. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 110,513 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 327,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 65,391 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,759,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,979,000 after purchasing an additional 378,598 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 80,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 31,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,668,000. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company's stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of VNDA opened at $6.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $9.94.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $51.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.98 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 109.99% and a negative return on equity of 32.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. The company's research and development efforts center on sleep-wake regulation, mood disorders, and movement disorders. Vanda's mission is to address unmet medical needs by advancing novel molecules through clinical trials and regulatory review.

Vanda's flagship commercial product is Hetlioz (tasimelteon), a melatonin receptor agonist approved by the U.S.

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