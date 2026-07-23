Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) to Post Earnings on Thursday

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Vanda Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.5825) per share and revenue of $61.9250 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

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Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $51.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.98 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 109.99% and a negative return on equity of 32.26%. On average, analysts expect Vanda Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ VNDA opened at $5.35 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.96. The stock has a market cap of $321.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.60. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Institutional Trading of Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 43,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 14,836 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC now owns 150,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 39,087 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $601,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $521,000. Finally, Jain Global LLC bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on VNDA. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vanda Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $14.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VNDA

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. The company's research and development efforts center on sleep-wake regulation, mood disorders, and movement disorders. Vanda's mission is to address unmet medical needs by advancing novel molecules through clinical trials and regulatory review.

Vanda's flagship commercial product is Hetlioz (tasimelteon), a melatonin receptor agonist approved by the U.S.

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